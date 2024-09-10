Cardiff Office Market Upturn in First Half of 2024

Cardiff office market demand picked up in the first half of the year according to new research from global property consultancy Knight Frank.

According to its national review, in H1 – January to June 2024 – take-up in Cardiff’s city centre reached 188,112 sq ft, 27% above the equivalent period in 2023 and 4% above the 10-year H1 average.

The largest deal to complete in H1 involved the Welsh Government, which purchased over 50,000 sq ft of space at Centre 7, Cardiff Gate Business Park, to support the expansion of the compound semiconductor cluster in South Wales.

Matt Philips, head of the Cardiff office of Knight Frank, said:

“Partly as a result of this large deal, the public sector was the most active occupier group, accounting for 28% of space leased in the H1 period. However, Cardiff benefits from a diverse occupier pool, with total take-up comprised of 13 different occupier sectors. “The prime office rent remained stable at £25.00 per sq ft but we expect this to increase to £30 per sq ft by the end of the year.”

On the supply side, Grade A availability stood at 391,647 sq ft at the mid-year point, reflecting an increase of 38% compared to the equivalent period in 2023 and 34% above the five-year average. Total market vacancy rose marginally to 12.5%, from 12.3% the previous year.

Matt Phillips said:

“Although supply rose year-on-year the development pipeline in Cardiff is limited, with just one scheme under construction. John Street will deliver 113,360 sq ft of speculative space and is due to reach practical completion in 2025.”

Office investment activity in Cardiff was modest in H1 2024, with volumes totalling £13.9 million, 59% below the equivalent period in 2023. Prime office yields softened by 100 bps to 7.50% over the past 12 months, reflecting an outward movement of 225 bps since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

Looking ahead, Matt Phillips forecast: