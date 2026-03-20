Cardiff Named Among Trailblazers for Wales’ Marmot Nation Ambition

Cardiff has been selected as one of five local authority areas to receive new funding to help deliver Wales’ ambition to become a ‘Marmot Nation’.

Cardiff Council has been identified as an early adopter of the Marmot approach. Funding from Welsh Government will support the local authority to develop capacity, share learning, and drive innovative practice aimed at reducing health inequalities.

In June 2025, Wales became the first country in the world to declare itself a ‘Marmot Nation’. The Marmot approach is a way of improving people’s health by looking at the wider factors that affect their lives. It comes from the Marmot Review (2010), led by Professor Sir Michael Marmot.

Instead of treating health as only a medical issue, it focuses on the unfair differences in personal circumstances, such as someone’s income, housing, education, jobs, and the places they live. These social factors shape people’s health, and the Marmot approach aims to reduce the inequalities they create

Cardiff’s involvement in this next phase of the Marmot Nation work reflects the city’s commitment to reducing inequality, improving health outcomes for residents, and its status as a Child Friendly City, and as an Age Friendly City, Cardiff Council said.

Cllr Julie Sangani, Cardiff Council’s Cabinet Member responsible for Public Health and Equality, said:

“Someone born today in the poorest areas of the city has a life expectancy that is 10 years less than someone living only a few miles away in a more affluent part of our city. They can also expect to spend up to 20 more years living with ill-health or disability. “I cannot accept this situation and that is why, above all else, our Stronger, Fairer, Greener programme is about tackling this inequality. While this work focuses on health, it goes far beyond the services associated with that. It is about good jobs, safe and warm housing, quality education, access to parks, green spaces and libraries, and feeling part of a strong and connected community. “That is why I am proud that Cardiff will play its part in Wales’ journey as a Marmot Nation.”

A wider national support package will also be provided to Denbighshire, Merthyr Tydfil and Neath Port Talbot councils for a two‑year period from April. This investment will help each area build and implement strengthened health equity systems, with the aim of spreading effective practice across Wales.

Jeremy Miles, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, said:

“In Wales, deep-seated health inequalities have led to worse outcomes in terms of the quality of life, long term health conditions, and life expectancy simply because of where someone is born and where they grow up. “This national approach shows we are committed to tacking inequality and closing the gap so people in neighbouring communities can grow up with the same life chances and the same life expectancies.”

Wales is already well-positioned for this work through the Well-being of Future Generations Act, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Derek Walker, the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales said: