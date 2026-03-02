Cardiff Music Acts Awarded Funding to Raise Global Profile

Rising Cardiff music stars Hana Lili and Panic Shack have been awarded funding to support them to break into new markets.

The Music Export Growth Scheme (MEGS) provides support with grants of £5,000 – £50,000 to break artists into the international music scene.

MEGS has supported the international careers of more than 522 British artists, delivered an estimated £81.5 million financial return for the UK economy, and helped increase employment in SME record labels by over 10%.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle said:

“Streaming has revolutionised access to music for fans worldwide, but it has also created unique challenges for smaller artists and independent labels. “This scheme moves the dial for indie music by funding global tours and promotion, removing the financial hurdles which would otherwise prevent our best home-grown talent from blossoming into international success stories.” “Securing MEGS funding is a launchpad that will help Cardiff artists and labels reach the ears of new fans and follow in the footsteps of past recipients like Ezra Collective and Dave who turned this opportunity into standout global success.”

The UK is the third biggest music market in the world – the biggest in Europe – and the second biggest exporter of recorded music after the U.S.

For every pound from government, MEGS generates an economic return of £14. Successful acts have gone on to achieve 18 BRIT Award nominations and six wins, 19 shortlists for the Mercury Prize and four Album of the Year wins, and hundreds of millions in global streams.

Sophie Jones, BPI Chief Strategy Officer, said:

“In an increasingly competitive global landscape, the Music Export Growth Scheme is a vital springboard for UK artists looking to reach international audiences and build their profiles, and a critical resource for the UK’s SME music businesses and independent sector. It’s also a proven financial success, generating a significant return on investment, and a great example of what can be achieved when industry and Government come together in support of Britain’s world-class music ecosystem. “MEGS alumni have gone on to become BRIT Award and Mercury Prize-winners, chart-toppers and household names. We’re excited to see what the future holds for the 68 fantastic artists supported by this latest round, and grateful to the UK Government for their continued support of the Scheme.”

Hana Lili said: