Cardiff Metropolitan University Renews Season Partnership with Cardiff Business Club for 2025/26

Cardiff Business Club is proud to announce that Cardiff Metropolitan University will continue its valued relationship with the Club as a Season Partner for the upcoming 2025/26 season. The renewed partnership underscores the shared ambition to strengthen ties between academia and the business community across Wales.

As a university recognised for its strong links with industry and focus on applied research, Cardiff Met plays a vital role in shaping the future workforce, supporting innovation, and fostering enterprise. Continuing as a Season Partner allows the University to actively contribute to key conversations influencing the Welsh economy and society.

Through this partnership, Cardiff Met has a platform to engage with leaders across business and government, helping bridge the gap between academic insight and real-world commercial challenges, and advancing Wales’ ambitions for inclusive and sustainable growth.

Matthew Taylor, Director of Innovation at Cardiff Metropolitan University, commented:

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Cardiff Business Club. Collaboration between academia and business is essential to driving innovation, developing talent, and supporting the economic and social ambitions of Wales. At Cardiff Met, we are committed to being a connected, responsive and impactful university, and the Club offers a valuable opportunity to be part of those vital cross-sector conversations.”

Phil Jardine, Chair of Cardiff Business Club, added:

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Cardiff Met back as a Season Partner. The University’s commitment to industry engagement and talent development makes it an ideal partner for the Club. As we continue to bring people together from across sectors and backgrounds, Cardiff Met’s continued support helps ensure academia has a prominent seat at the table.”

The Cardiff Business Club 2025/26 season will feature a full programme of high-profile speakers, networking opportunities, and thought leadership, bringing together senior figures from business, government and academia.