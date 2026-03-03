Cardiff Met School of Art and Design Launches Short Courses for Spring and Summer

Adult learners will have the opportunity to take part in a range of short courses at Cardiff Metropolitan University over the spring and summer.

Cardiff Met’s Open Art School (COAS) returns for 2026, with a broad range of evening and weekend short courses available. There are ten courses to choose from, including painting, drawing and printmaking.

The following courses are now available to book:

Introduction to Drawing, Tuesdays from 21 April

Life Drawing, Tuesdays from 2 June

Painting the Human Figure, 16 and 17 May

Introduction to Acrylic Landscape Painting, Mondays from 20 April

Introduction to Watercolour Painting, Thursdays from 23 April

Introduction to Oil or Acrylic Painting – Colour and Form, Wednesdays from 22 April

Expressive Watercolour: Painting in a Loose Style, Saturday 9 May

Introduction to Acrylics: Abstract Art, Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 June

Collograph Printmaking, Wednesdays from 22 April

Reduction Linocut Printmaking, Wednesdays from 3 June

Dr Bethan Gordon, Dean of the School of Art and Design at Cardiff Met said:

Delivered in Cardiff Met’s School of Art & Design professional studios and workshops, our Open Art School is open to all abilities. Whether you’re an experienced artist, building a portfolio for degree or foundation study, or picking up a pencil for the first time, our courses and workshops offer the perfect opportunity to explore new skills and develop your creative practice.”

Cardiff Met’s Open Art School runs courses throughout the year at the University’s Llandaff campus, typically starting each autumn, spring and summer term.

To sign up for the mailing list and receive updates, email your contact details to coas@cardiffmet.ac.uk.

All courses for the spring and summer are available to book now. Courses begin week commencing 20 April 2026, running until mid-July. Prices start from £80.