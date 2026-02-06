Cardiff Met Partners with Sector Experts to Deliver Wales’ First Dental Technology Apprenticeship

Cardiff Metropolitan University has partnered with sector experts to deliver Wales’ first higher apprenticeship in dental technology, marking a major step forward for work-based routes into the Welsh dental technology profession.

Partnering with the NHS Wales' Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW) and ALS Training – part of the Cardiff and Vale College Group and a leading provider of work-based training – the new apprenticeship offers dental professionals a new pathway to gain advanced skills and progress their careers.

This milestone also supports HEIW’s ambition to widen access to health careers and deliver innovative education models for a sustainable workforce. It also supports the Dental Strategic Workforce Plan by enabling role development in digital dentistry and helping improve patient access and care quality across Wales.

By combining academic engagement with practical experience, the FdSc Dental Technology Apprenticeship at Cardiff Met will deliver a highly skilled workforce equipped to meet the evolving demands of modern dental practice, the university said.

Edward Mapley, Senior Lecturer in Dental Technology at Cardiff Metropolitan University, said:

“The dental technology team is excited about the opportunities the foundation degree apprenticeship presents for dental professionals in Wales. “We are not only recruiting apprentices from dental laboratories in Wales, but we are also adapting our apprenticeship to appeal to all dental professionals interested in manufacturing dental devices by leveraging advancements in digital dentistry. We believe this approach will enhance the skill mix within dental teams while providing more avenues for career progression and the development of additional skills.”

The FdSc Dental Technology Apprenticeship aligns with Cardiff Met’s strategic priorities around employability, partnership working and applied learning and offers a foundation for progression to higher-level study, including routes into the BSc (Hons) Dental Technology and the MSc Advanced Practice (Dental Technology), supporting lifelong learning within the profession.

Apprentices are employed in dental laboratories, hospitals, and practices, contributing to digital design and manufacturing as part of an extended scope of practice for dental nurses.

Kirsty Moons is Postgraduate Dental Dean at HEIW. She said:

“I am delighted that HEIW has been able to lead on this work in partnership with colleagues from across the system. Cardiff Metropolitan University has been a well-respected provider of quality dental technology training in Wales for a long time and establishing this additional training route to develop the workforce in a future-faced, digital way is a natural evolution of the training offer.”

Fiona Argent, Director of Delivery at ALS Training, added:

“We’re proud to partner with Cardiff Met on this important development for the sector. This higher apprenticeship strengthens the work-based routes available to learners while giving employers access to the skilled staff they need to thrive. At ALS Training, we’re committed to widening participation and supporting high-quality apprenticeships that create meaningful career pathways across Wales.”

The first cohort of apprentices began their studies in September 2025. Applications for the next intake opened in January 2026 and all places are subject to funding confirmed by Medr.