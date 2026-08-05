Cardiff Met Leads International Projects to Strengthen Women’s Climate Resilience in Morocco

Cardiff Metropolitan University is leading two international research and innovation initiatives that are empowering women to address the impacts of climate change through technology, research and inclusive innovation.

The Women, Technology and Climate Resilience in Morocco project brought together researchers, mentors, community groups and policy-makers from the United Kingdom and Morocco to develop practical solutions to environmental challenges. The initiative was led by Cardiff Metropolitan University and Morocco's University Mohammed VI Polytechnic (UM6P) and is funded through the British Council's Going Global Partnerships – Researcher Challenges programme.

The project aimed to strengthen women's resilience to climate change by combining expertise in digital technology, environmental research and social sciences. Through research workshops, mentoring programmes and other focused activities, early-career researchers collaborated to co-create sustainable solutions to environmental and community needs.

Building on this successful project, Cardiff Met and UM6P are now delivering a second British Council-funded project through the Going Global Partnerships – Research Environments programme. The ongoing initiative focuses on strengthening research capacity, supporting early-career researchers, engaging academic and non-academic stakeholders, and developing a long-term UK–Morocco Climate Resilience Research and Innovation Hub.

Dr Issam Damaj, Head of the Department of Computer Science at Cardiff Met and UK project lead, said:

“Climate change is one of the defining challenges of our time, and its impacts are often felt most acutely by vulnerable communities. Through this project, we are bringing together researchers, innovators and community stakeholders to develop solutions that are not only technologically innovative but also socially inclusive and locally relevant. “Women are critical agents of change in building climate-resilient communities. By investing in research capacity, fostering international collaboration and supporting early-career researchers, we are helping to create a new generation of leaders equipped to address complex environmental challenges through innovation and evidence-based approaches.”

The initiative supports Morocco's wider climate action goals and places women at the centre of climate adaptation and mitigation efforts, ensuring they play a leading role in designing and implementing solutions for their communities.

Alongside Cardiff Met and UM6P, the project brings together a range of academic, policy and community partners committed to advancing climate resilience, gender inclusion and technological innovation.

Dr Damaj said:

“The challenges posed by climate change require collaborative solutions that cross disciplines, sectors and national boundaries. This partnership demonstrates how universities can work together to create meaningful impact, generating knowledge and innovations that benefit communities while strengthening international research networks.”

The project forms part of the British Council's wider mission to strengthen international collaboration through education, research and innovation, helping to deliver positive social, environmental and economic outcomes.