Cardiff Met Introduces Cutting-edge Degree for Budding Entrepreneurs

Cardiff Metropolitan University is introducing a new undergraduate degree course aimed at those looking to start and run their own business.

BA (Hons) Applied Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management is currently the only UK degree of its kind, with students developing their own entrepreneurial skills and planning their business before launching it in their final year.

The three-year course, run by Natasha Hashimi, Lecturer in Enterprise Education, will run from September 2021 and will focus on developing the individual entrepreneur to be fit to launch a sustainable business.

Its launch aligns with the Cardiff Met EDGE – an initiative introduced by President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Cara Aitchison to enable all students to develop Ethical, Digital, Global and Entrepreneurial skills, experience, knowledge, confidence and resilience.

Like many popular Cardiff Met courses, the BA (Hons) Applied Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management will be delivered through a number of fit-for-employment modules including The Valued Centred Entrepreneur; Start-up Mentoring; Finance for Entrepreneurs; Assessing a Business Idea; Launching a Start-up; Social Media Marketing and Business Operations and Innovation for Growth.

The course has been introduced following the University’s commitment to increasing Enterprise Education provision, and in particular the success of the University’s Centre for Entrepreneurship, which was established by course leader Natasha Hashimi. Students on the course will be offered space on site by Cardiff School of Management from which to develop their business. Students on the course will also benefit from teaching by Natasha, who boasts a wealth of business and Entrepreneurship Education expertise.

A number of previous Cardiff Met students on various courses have seen success after utilising the support from the University’s Enterprise Education provision.

Dominic Bonaker started web development agency Odyssey, working alongside fellow graduates Josh Richards and Yusef Yarmohamed. Since graduating Josh Richards has returned to Cardiff Met to deliver guest lectures for business modules with Natasha Hashimi.

Alongside teaching of theoretical knowledge surrounding the running of a business and entrepreneurship, students will be matched with mentors from the local business community who have been through the start-up process and are running a business in a similar field to the one they look to launch.

Mrs Hashimi said: