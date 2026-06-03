Cardiff Met Expands Global Reach With Egypt Partnership

Cardiff Metropolitan University has announced a new Transnational Education (TNE) partnership with The British University in Egypt (BUE), strengthening its international presence and creating new opportunities for students and staff in one of the Middle East and North Africa's fastest growing education markets.

The agreement launched at BUE in Cairo supports Cardiff Met's internationalisation ambitions. It will enable collaboration in teaching, research and enterprise, alongside opportunities for student and staff mobility.

As part of the partnership, two undergraduate programmes will be delivered at BUE: BSc (Hons) Sustainable Tourism and Cultural Heritage Management and BSc (Hons) Hospitality and Events Management. Both programmes are designed to equip graduates with the skills needed for global careers in growing industries.

Professor Rachael Langford, President and Vice-Chancellor, said:

“I am delighted to be here in Cairo launching our new Transnational Education partnership with the British University in Egypt (BUE). This new collaborative partnership will see Cardiff Metropolitan University and BUE supporting skills development in Tourism & Hospitality – a central pillar to Egypt's 2030 Vision which places cultural tourism, green growth and job creation at the centre of economic planning – which in turn, supports the development of industry-ready graduates across Egypt. “For Cardiff Met, this partnership supports our strategic endeavour to develop globally impactful partnerships rooted in quality, reciprocity and sustained engagement and I look forward to the opportunities this partnership creates for our students, staff and communities.”

The collaboration will also introduce progression pathways for BUE students to continue their studies at Cardiff Met, supporting international student recruitment and enriching the student experience through global learning opportunities

In addition, the partnership will encourage knowledge exchange, joint projects and curriculum development, with potential to expand into further subject areas in the future.