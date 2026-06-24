Cardiff Met Completes Digital Skills Project for Young People

Cardiff Metropolitan University has completed a digital skills project in Bridgend aimed at inspiring young people to get involved with computing.

Led by Dr Fiona Carroll, Reader in Human Computer Interaction at Cardiff School of Technologies, the four‑month initiative supported learners aged 12 and over, using creativity to spark interest in coding to help address a lack of engagement with traditional computing pathways.

Delivered in partnership with Bridgend County Borough Council, the project combined creative design with computational thinking. Through hands‑on workshops, participants learned core coding concepts via practical, design‑led challenges.

A total of 24 workshops were delivered in small, personalised groups. All participants completed a course in creative coding, culminating in a public exhibition of their work.

Dr Fiona Carroll said:

“Introducing creativity into digital skills can transform how young people engage and see themselves. By making coding more accessible, we’ve helped learners build confidence and feel they belong in the digital world.”

Early outcomes show increased confidence, motivation and engagement, with teachers reporting strong participation from students who would not typically engage in computer science.

The project also supports ambitions to position Bridgend as a hub for digital talent, aligning with local and Welsh Government priorities around skills, inclusion and economic growth.

Dr Carroll added: