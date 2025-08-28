Cardiff Market Foodie Event Kicks Off City of Arcades Celebrations

Cardiff’s historic indoor market will be opening late on Friday 5th September from 5.30 – 9.30pm, with a live DJ and an eclectic range of independent traders putting on special offers for the event.

The late opening will give visitors the chance to explore the historic market after dark, and sample exclusive dishes from resident traders and some of the best independent street food Cardiff has to offer.

Visitors can graze from stalls including Ffwrnes (Neapolitan pizza), Pierogi (Polish dumplings), Tukka Tuk (Keralan street food) Bao Selecta (Asian Bao buns) and Dirty Gnocchi (celebrated for their cheese-wheel pasta) whilst enjoying live DJ sets throughout the evening.

The late-night event is part of 2025’s City of Arcades campaign, a 70-day celebration of Cardiff city centre to honour 70 years since Cardiff became the capital of Wales.

Delivered by FOR Cardiff, the Business Improvement District (BID) for the city centre and now in its eighth year, City of Arcades spotlights the unique mix of independent and national businesses across Cardiff’s Victorian and Edwardian arcades and St David’s Dewi Sant.

FOR Cardiff CEO Carolyn Brownell said:

“Once again, our City of Arcades campaign will celebrate the unique spirit of Cardiff’s arcades and their role at the heart of our city centre. The Foodie Night Market has quickly become a highlight of the campaign – last year’s event saw attendance grow by an incredible 71% compared to the year before, and 2025 promises to be the biggest and best yet.”

Cllr Burke, Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events at Cardiff Council, said:

“Cardiff Market offers a wide variety of stalls and produce for the public to enjoy. The street food scene is now firmly established as one of the best in the city and continues to be hugely popular with both residents and visitors. With live music and a diverse range of offerings, I hope as many people as possible take this opportunity to visit and enjoy the fantastic produce available.”

Nick Spann, founder of Bao Selecta, one of the independent traders at Cardiff Market, said:

“You can't beat the unpretentious wholesomeness of Cardiff Market, especially in the evening – the smells of fresh cooking and the rustic charm of the building create an atmosphere that takes some beating. We're thrilled to be part of the City of Arcades campaign again and will be making an extra batch of our vegan seitan “beef” as it always seems to sell well at the night market!”

The 2025 City of Arcades campaign will feature five themed fortnights of activity; the night market event kicks off the Foodie Fortnight (5–19 September) which will include a host of special offers and events at hospitality venues across the city centre.

Highlights include cocktail specials inspired by local spirits at Gin & Juice in Castle Arcade, a sourdough workshop with Pettigrew Bakeries, and exclusive discounts such as 20% off at DA Coffi and Bubble Ci-Tea. Visitors can also enjoy free tea with brunch at Waterloo Tea, complimentary drinks with meals at Bill’s, and themed “Margs & Margs” pizza-and-cocktail deals at Flight Club. A special Food Loving Tour will showcase foodie stops across the arcades, and participating venues from Revolution de Cuba to local independents will be running offers throughout the fortnight – giving people even more reasons to eat, drink, and explore the city centre.

After the Foodie Fortnight, four more themed fortnights will follow:

Discovery Fortnight (19 Sept – 3 Oct): shining a light on Cardiff’s hidden gems, independent shops and unique finds.

Arts & Music Fortnight (3–17 Oct): showcasing Cardiff’s creative spirit with exhibitions, performances, and the Cardiff Music City Festival.

History Fortnight (17 Oct – 1 Nov): marking 70 years of Cardiff as capital with a family-friendly Time Traveller’s Arcade Trail.

Health & Beauty Fortnight (1–14 Nov): encouraging wellbeing with yoga pop-ups, beauty experiences and special offers.

Full details of the City of Arcades 2025 campaign, including events, offers, and pop ups, can be found at www.thecityofarcades.com. The website will be updated regularly as more activities are announced.