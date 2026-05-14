Cardiff Logistics Firm Launches New Brand Identity

Europa Road in Cardiff, part of independent logistics operator Europa Worldwide Group, has launched a new brand identity and company manifesto: “Powered by Better.”

Europa Worldwide Group has quadrupled in size over the last 13 years and has expanded its Air & Sea freight and 3PL Warehousing divisions.

The Cardiff team, based at Cardiff Gate Business Park in Pontprennau, is one of Europa Road's flagship branches and has been supporting exporters with time-critical shipments for four years.

Since the implementation of post-Brexit trade rules in 2020, Europa said its road freight division has moved double the volume of goods of its nearest competitor, transporting £11.2 billion worth of products between the UK and the EU.

Branch Manager Chelsea Bartlett said:

“As we've navigated the challenges faced by the logistics sector in recent years, we've continued to provide businesses across Wales with viable solutions.”

Andrew Baxter, CEO and Owner of Europa Worldwide Group, said: