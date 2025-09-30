Cardiff Law Firm Celebrates 10 Years in the City

Law firm Clarke Willmott LLP is celebrating a decade of success in Cardiff.

The national firm, with seven regional offices, first opened its doors in Cardiff in 2015.

Having made the move last year from its original location in Cardiff Bay to its current location at Callaghan Square in the city centre, Clarke Willmott’s Cardiff office now houses a legal hub of 28 staff including six partners, across multiple disciplines.

Key practice areas include commercial property law, social housing, real estate finance, construction, banking and finance, financial services litigation and private client law. Recent appointments to the team include James Williams, partner in construction, Martin Cox, financial services litigation partner and Tomos Jones, senior associate.

As well as growing the team and expanding its practice areas, the office has also gained loyal and long-standing clients including Welsh Government, Starburst (UK) Limited, Orbit Group, Mansford LLP and Triodos Bank.

Serving clients across South Wales, the South West and beyond, the office recently announced new leadership in head of office and founding partner Clare Gregory.

Clare said:

“Celebrating 10 years in Cardiff is a proud milestone for us. Over the past decade, we've had the privilege of serving this vibrant and diverse community, building strong relationships, and delivering trusted legal support to individuals and businesses alike. “Most of our lawyers have spent their careers working in and understanding the issues that affect the Welsh economy; the impact of devolution through Welsh government; and the wider business community. “Our team brings the specialist knowledge, entrepreneurial spirit, and client-focused attitude that Clarke Willmott prides itself on.”

Over the last decade, the Cardiff office has worked to embed itself in the local community by supporting numerous charitable organisations and remaining committed to community engagement and its ESG commitments.

The team has supported its charity of the year Llamau, which works to eliminate homelessness for young people and women in Wales, and took part in a record-breaking river clean up ‘Taff Tidy’.

The team also takes part in events aimed at supporting junior professionals in the area, and are keen supporters of the Social Mobility Foundation, recently appearing on a panel for ‘Creating Connections’ at Cardiff University.

To mark the anniversary, Clarke Willmott hosted a celebration event at Matisse Lounge & Bar bringing together clients, colleagues and community partners to reflect on the past 10 years and look ahead to the future.