Cardiff Housing Association Spreads Joy this Festive Season with Free Gifts for its Families

A local housing and support provider delivered gifts to 58 children in over 24 households this week, bringing Christmas cheer to families across Cardiff.

Now in its fourth year, Taff Housing’s Little Wish initiative aims to offer every family it supports the chance to receive an extra gift for their children this Christmas.

Thanks to the generous donations and unwavering support from local businesses, contractors, the local community, the St David’s Gift Appeal and even Taff colleagues, the Little Wish initiative has flourished since the project first launched in 2020.

Not only do Taff Housing run the Little Wish project at Christmas, but they also host the initiative during Eid, for its tenants that celebrate.

Clare Dickinson, Community Inclusion Manager at Taff Housing said:

“We initially launched the Little Wish initiative to help our families during the cost-of-living crisis, while also spreading some festive joy during the holiday season. We all know Christmas can be a very expensive time of year for everyone, so if we can offer a little extra support, it can go a long way to helping make Christmas even more special for our families. “The project has touched the lives of numerous families across Cardiff, and we’re fortunate and grateful for all the support we receive from third parties.”

Taff Housing offers all its tenants with children under the age of 16 to opportunity to put in their request for a present for their child, along with any specific gift ideas. Taff staff then do their best to fulfil these wishes, and make each child’s Christmas dream, come true.

Taff Housing, which owns and manages over 1,600 homes across Cardiff, founded its Little Wish project in 2020 after it recognised that it could help tenants struggling with the cost of Christmas. By providing free gifts to children and young people living in Taff homes, they realised that they could help to not only help make their tenants Christmas that bit easier, but also build a strong and supportive community between Taff and its Tenants. Taff Housing offers its tenants a variety of support services including money advice, to helping tenants access education, training and employment, as well as physical and mental health services. It provides essential support and services that help many people to manage the challenges of daily life.

