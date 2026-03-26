Cardiff Hosts Conference Bringing Global Human Rights Principles to Local Action

A major two‑day conference was held at Cardiff University, bringing together international experts, local authorities, practitioners, and community leaders to explore how global women’s rights commitments can be translated into practical action across Wales.

Titled From Global Convention to a City for CEDAW, the conference focused on CEDAW (the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women).

Often described as an international bill of rights for women and girls, CEDAW places legally binding obligations on signatory countries to end discrimination and advance gender equality. The event was designed to deepen understanding of the Convention, highlight examples of good practice in Wales, and support local authorities and partners to embed CEDAW principles in policy, service delivery, community programmes, and everyday decision‑making.

The conference was collaboratively planned and delivered by several organisations, led by Cardiff Council, Cardiff University, and Wales Assembly of Women, with a funding contribution from the Welsh Government to the running of the event.

The two‑day programme featured keynote addresses from members of the UN CEDAW Committee, including Nahla Haidar, Esther Eghobamien‑Mshelia, and global Cities for CEDAW proponents.

Delegates took part in focused workshops covering gender‑based violence, workforce equality, Child Friendly Cities, procurement, human rights, and more. The event concluded with the official launch of Cardiff for CEDAW.

Cardiff Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities, Cllr Julie Sangani, said:

“This has been an inspiring and hugely significant two days for Cardiff. Bringing global CEDAW leaders together with our Welsh partners has helped deepen understanding of what the Convention means in practice, and how its principles can drive real, positive change in our communities. “Cardiff for CEDAW is about ensuring that the rights, safety and opportunities of women and girls are embedded in everything we do, from our policies and services to the way we design our public spaces and support our workforce. “I want to extend my sincere thanks to all partners, speakers, facilitators, delegates and the dedicated staff who worked tirelessly to deliver such a successful and energising event. Together we have set the foundations for strong, practical action in the months and years ahead.”

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said:

“It was an honour to welcome delegates to Wales. CEDAW's principles of ending discrimination, advancing equality and ensuring women and girls can fully participate in every aspect of public life closely align with our values as a Welsh Government. “In Wales we have taken significant steps to make a real difference to women and girls, whether that means living free from violence through our groundbreaking legislation, getting the healthcare they need, being inspired and supported through an education system that challenges stereotypes and opens doors, or knowing that their voices and lived experiences shape the public services they rely on.”

Jane Croad, Chair of Wales Assembly of Women, said:

“CEDAW remains one of the most important international frameworks for advancing women’s rights. This conference provides an opportunity to reflect on progress, identify gaps, and strengthen our commitment to achieving gender equality in Wales and beyond.”

Acting Director of Cardiff University’s Wales Governance Centre, Dr Rachel Minto, said: