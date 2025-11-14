Cardiff Gym Design Firm Selected to Supply Team GB Gym for 2026 Winter Olympics

A Cardiff-based gym design and installation company has been awarded the contract to design, supply, and install strength and conditioning facilities for Team GB at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

This will be the fourth Olympic event with which Absolute Performance has been selected to support Team GB, and the first Winter Games.

Having worked with Team GB at three consecutive Summer Olympics in Rio, Tokyo, and Paris, the performance team were impressed with their previous work and close collaboration. The project includes the full scope from gym design, to product supply, and installation of a strength and conditioning facility worthy of Olympic success.

Tony Buchanan, owner of Absolute Performance, said:

“It is an honour to be chosen for this particular project, with Olympians inspiring so many individuals around the globe, we can’t wait to be a part of next year’s Games. It’s a real coup for us to win our first Winter Games project and demonstrates a commitment to excellence that aligns with the aspirations of the Team GB athletes.”