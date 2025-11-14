Cardiff business
Subscribe to Newsletter
Cardiff Business Club-Leaderboard ad
Cardiff Business Club-Sidebar ad
BNW Sidebar Button Advert Commercial
ELEVATE-Banners_Cardiff_SidebarButton
14 November 2025
Cardiff

Cardiff Gym Design Firm Selected to Supply Team GB Gym for 2026 Winter Olympics

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


A Cardiff-based gym design and installation company has been awarded the contract to design, supply, and install strength and conditioning facilities for Team GB at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

This will be the fourth Olympic event with which Absolute Performance has been selected to support Team GB, and the first Winter Games.

Having worked with Team GB at three consecutive Summer Olympics in Rio, Tokyo, and Paris, the performance team were impressed with their previous work and close collaboration. The project includes the full scope from gym design, to product supply, and installation of a strength and conditioning facility worthy of Olympic success.

Tony Buchanan, owner of Absolute Performance, said:

“It is an honour to be chosen for this particular project, with Olympians inspiring so many individuals around the globe, we can’t wait to be a part of next year’s Games. It’s a real coup for us to win our first Winter Games project and demonstrates a commitment to excellence that aligns with the aspirations of the Team GB athletes.”

BNW High Res Logo_white

The latest business news direct to your inbox

Select your newsletter:

Read our privacy policy for more info.



Podcast Thumbnail_CARDIFF

Columns & Features:
Elevate
14 November 2025

Cardiff’s Hypercity Status Unlocks New Economic Potential
Sport Business
13 November 2025

Welsh Fire Set to Spark Global Commercial Growth for Cardiff and Wales
Cardiff
7 November 2025

Cardiff’s Arcades Are Perfect for the Curious Traveller
CSconnected
7 November 2025

Our Shared Vision Has Reshaped the Region

More Cardiff Capital Region Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //