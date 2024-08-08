Cardiff Freight Operator Celebrates Record Month

A Cardiff-based European road freight operator is marking its most successful month since opening in 2022.

Europa Road’s team of seven, based at Cardiff Gate Business Park, Ponteprennau, is celebrating a record month supporting Welsh exporters with 300 consignments logged throughout June.

Chelsea Bartlett, Cardiff Branch Manager said:

“I’m really proud of the Cardiff branch for exceeding expectations and delivering some fantastic results. We manage some unusual and sometimes challenging cargo, under tight time constraints, but the team have really risen to the challenge this last month. It is our responsibility to find our customers the perfect transport solution as we manage the post-Brexit trading landscape, and these results really prove we are a safe and efficient pair of hands for Welsh exporters.”

Cardiff is one of Europa Road’s most recent branch additions, having opened in May 2022. The division is part of Britain’s largest independent international road freight provider, Europa Worldwide Group, which has a total of 17 branches across the UK and Ireland. As customs specialists, the local team is dedicated to servicing regional businesses transporting to and from the EU.

Chelsea continues:

“Brexit has transformed the European trading landscape, which made it our responsibility to find the perfect transport solution for customers trading with the EU. We developed Europa Flow, our DDP solution, which takes care of the customs paperwork ensuring a frictionless flow of goods.”

The Department of Business and Trade recently reported goods exports from Wales to Ireland accounted for £2.5 billion in 2023. To further boost this trading relationship, the operator recently launched its Europa Flow service in Ireland, expanding the branch’s services.

Chelsea continued:

“We recognised a real opportunity to support Welsh businesses transporting to and from Ireland which is why we recently expanded Europa Flow. This opportunity provides regional exporters with pre-Brexit transit times, removing the hassle and delays of transport post-Brexit. We hope this development will further boost our consignments and expand our regional offering.”

To support its trading relationship in the EU, Europa Road opened its Cardiff branch as part of its £500,000 investment in its UK European Road Freight branch network.

Adrian Redmile, Branch Network and Sales Director, commented:

“We recognised early on that customs were a real pain point for businesses exporting post-Brexit, so Europa Flow provides the perfect solution. It is our primary focus to ensure we are fulfilling our customers’ needs by curing their exporting headaches. “I’d like to say a huge well done to our Cardiff team for achieving a record number of consignments going through the branch in one month, keep up the great work.”

Recently, the Cardiff team executed a time-sensitive job delivering a harp to the Eisteddfod.