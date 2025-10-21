Cardiff Firm’s ‘Groundbreaking’ Knowledge Transfer Partnership Seeks Sustainable Solution for Construction Waste

Cardiff-based Dauson Environmental Group (DEG) is collaborating with Teesside University on a strategy to develop sustainable alternatives to cement.

According to the European Commission and recent global studies, cement production exceeds 4.1 billion tonnes annually, contributing over 3.3 billion tonnes of CO₂ emissions when accounting for lifecycle impacts, DEG said.

It added that market estimates suggest a valuation of USD 506 billion in 2024, projected to reach USD 686 billion by 2032, intensifying demand for low-carbon alternatives.

This shift creates a pressing need to develop sustainable, high-quality alternatives that meet BS EN450 standards (a British and European standard that defines the requirements for fly ash used as a concrete additive) for concrete and deliver substantial carbon savings. In regions such as Wales and Southwest England, a 30% replacement in cement usage equates to nearly 300,000 tonnes of demand, highlighting the scale of opportunity for new materials, said DEG.

Through a Knowledge Transfer Partnership with Teeside University, DEG will valorise construction waste into ultra-low carbon supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) and concrete products.

Dr Sina Rezaei Gomari, Associate Professor of Research at Teesside University and project lead, said:

“This initiative not only enhances the value of industrial waste but aligns with broader sustainability targets. By applying advanced, energy-efficient technologies, we’re setting a new benchmark for waste valorisation, creating scalable solutions with potential far beyond DEG.”

Dr Ahlim Hashm, DEG’s Technical Director and industry supervisor on the project, added:

“This partnership strengthens our ability to meet environmental regulations and unlock new revenue through carbon trading. It places DEG at the heart of the global movement toward carbon reduction.”

Dauson Chairman David Neal said:

“This project incorporates our commitment to sustainability and innovation. These processes don’t just reduce carbon emission, they optimise energy use, supporting our mission to achieve 100% waste recycling and minimise environmental impact.”

The project aligns closely with the university’s strategic ambitions to be a national frontrunner in sustainability, combining academic excellence with real-world impact. As carbon regulation intensifies and markets increasingly reward greener solutions, this partnership stands as a bold example of how universities and industry can co-create technologies that benefit both people and planet, said DEG.

Professor David Hughes, Associate Dean of Research at Teesside University and project co-lead, highlighted the broader impact, saying:

“This initiative directly supports global sustainability targets while showcasing Teesside University’s leadership in environmental research. It reflects our commitment to responsible innovation and our role in tackling some of the most pressing challenges of our time.”