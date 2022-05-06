Cardiff Firm Win Prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2022

Cardiff based firm CatSci Ltd have won the coveted Queen’s Award For Enterprise: International Trade 2022.

The Queen’s Award for Enterprise is one of the most prestigious awards in the UK, and winning this accolade is a huge achievement for the welsh firm.

Established in 2011, CatSci now work with four of the top five global pharma companies, employs nearly 100 people and achieved a turnover of more than £5.8m in 2021. They have 6 operational laboratories across two UK sites fitted with the latest high-end equipment. From their HQ in Cardiff they have done business in 13 countries, and recently announced that they have expanded into Japan, the second largest market for pharmaceutical innovation.

Winning The Queen’s Award highlights the hard work, talent and commitment of the whole CatSci team.

Dr Mark Waring, our Director of UK Operations and Cardiff Site, said: