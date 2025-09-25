Cardiff Firm Recognised as One of the UK’s Best Tech Workplaces

HID, the Cardiff-based company behind the secure access and biometric authentication systems used in office buildings, universities and government facilities worldwide – has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech 2025 by Great Place to Work UK.

The award celebrates organisations that invest in their people to create exceptional employee experiences. HID has earned its place on the list following the results of an independent, anonymous survey of its UK employees.

The Great Place to Work® methodology is regarded as the global authority on workplace culture assessment. More than 10,000 companies across 97 countries take part, representing feedback from over 12 million employees worldwide.

To be awarded a place in the UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech listing, HID’s people were invited to share candid feedback on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety and financial security and how consistently this is delivered across all departments and seniority levels.

“The tech industry is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by advances in AI and the constant pace of digital innovation. In a landscape where change is the norm, the UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech stand out for putting their people first,” said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. “Investing in their culture, and leading with transparency, these organisations are creating stability and trust in uncertain times. Congratulations HID on building a truly great workplace and earning recognition as a UK’s Best Workplace in Tech.”

The 2025 Trust Index™ survey showed HID achieving strong scores across engagement, leadership and values, with standout results including:

95% say they are proud to tell others they work at HID.

90%of employees reporting high levels of engagement.

90%of employees say they would recommend HID as a great place to work to friends and family

93% report they are given the resources and equipment to do their jobs.

91%express pride in making a difference through their work.

Survey comments also highlighted a strong sense of fairness, diversity, wellbeing, recognition for long service and a collaborative environment where people are encouraged to try new and better ways of doing things.

HID applied for certification to benchmark its workplace culture against the best in the UK and to strengthen its position in a highly competitive job market. The recognition comes at a pivotal time for HID as it expands recruitment across its UK sites, particularly within engineering.

Over recent years, HID has also invested significantly to expand its office workspaces as well as nurture strong partnerships with universities to develop future talent pipelines.