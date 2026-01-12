Cardiff Firm Raises £1.1m to Tackle Occupational Noise and Vibration Risks

Workspace hazard wearables company spacebands has secured an additional £1.1 million in funding to accelerate its mission to prevent workplace accidents and reduce the risk of long-term occupational health conditions.

spacebands, which is headquartered in Cardiff, designs wearable technology that monitors exposure to hazards such as noise and hand–arm vibration. Its devices alert workers in real time and provide health and safety teams with clear data to help prevent problems before they arise.

The funding will be used to further enhance spacebands’ wrist-worn wearables and continue developing its online analytics platform.

The Health and Safety Executive estimates that around 12,000 workers each year suffer hearing loss caused or made worse by work, while millions remain exposed to hazardous noise levels.

spacebands' technology is already being deployed by organisations including Network Rail, M Group Highways, Kier Group and Balfour Beatty.

Ronan Finnegan, co-founder of spacebands, said:

“Too many workers only discover the impact of noise or vibration exposure years after the damage is done. By then, it’s too late. This funding allows us to keep building tools that help employers see risk as it develops, not after the harm has already occurred. Prevention has to happen in real time, on the person, not retrospectively in a report.”

The new funding will also support a new cutting-edge device pioneered by direct engagement with health and safety professionals.

Ronan added: