Cardiff Firm Launches Recruitment Drive as it Gears Up for Year of Growth

The business, which has a regional office in Cardiff's Pontcanna district, has almost doubled in size over the past 18 months and is set for further growth in 2022 with plans to create various new roles across its seven sites.

Following a year of unprecedented growth, the UK’s leading parking enforcement debt recovery company, DCBL, has launched a nationwide recruitment drive to strengthen key teams across the business.

The company has already added more than 70 new starters to the team over the last 12 months across its national network of offices and this growth supports the growing demand for its range of effective and compliant debt recovery services.

Following the post-pandemic return to the workplace, the ethical and effective debt recovery firm has substantially invested in its headquarters to improve the working environment of its contact centre, collections and legal teams. The offices have been refitted with open-plan desks, collaborative breakout areas, and a series of Zoom rooms for improved communications.

DCBL collects millions of pounds each year for some of the UK’s largest parking operators – funds that many of its competitors deem unrecoverable. Its data-driven, ethical approach, alongside industry-leading methods – such as its letter driven debt recovery service – has seen the company’s success rate bypass competitors by an average of 25%.

As part of its dedication to improvement, the firm is also launching a new-look website that will increase the effectiveness of its early engagement strategies, facilitating early payments, offering a more effective way to support its clients in identifying vulnerable customers that may require additional support.

Darren Connor, Managing Director at DCBL, said: