Cardiff Firm Accelerates Growth with Strategic Acquisition

Cardiff-based HawkinsThomas Wealth has acquired advisory practice Ingram Wealth Management.

HawkinsThomas Wealth – which serves high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, business owners, and CEOs – said the move brings together two like-minded businesses to drive the firm’s long-term growth strategy.

In addition, the acquisition will allow the firm to offer deeper technical expertise, and access to a broader suite of bespoke planning tools to a more geographically diverse client base both locally and nationally, it said.

Meanwhile, clients of Ingram Wealth Management will now gain the backing of a larger, more robust advisory team, expanded investment capabilities, and the systems and regulatory infrastructure of HawkinsThomas Wealth.

Aaron Hawkins, Director and Chartered Financial Planner at HawkinsThomas Wealth, said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Andy, Sandra, and the Ingram Wealth Management team to the HawkinsThomas Wealth family. This is about much more than scale — it’s about values alignment, professional synergy, and serving our clients with even greater impact.”

Gareth Thomas, Director and Chartered Financial Planner at HawkinsThomas Wealth, added:

“This acquisition heralds an exciting time for us at HawkinsThomas Wealth. As we prepare to enter our next phase of growth and expansion, we are now better positioned to meet the complex and evolving needs of business owners, entrepreneurs and multi-generational families alike.”

Commenting on behalf of Ingram Wealth Management, Andrew Ingram, Founder and Senior Partner, said:

“From our very first conversation, it was clear that HawkinsThomas Wealth shared our client-focused approach and commitment to doing things the right way. We’re excited to join forces and look forward to continuing to serve our clients with the same care and diligence — now with the resources of a forward-thinking and highly regarded firm behind us.”

HawkinsThomas Wealth said it now had its sights set on adviser recruitment, job creation, and national expansion.