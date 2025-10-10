Cardiff Fabricator Strengthens Team with Four Key Hires

Cardiff-based fabricator Dudley’s Aluminium has welcomed four new appointments to its team.

The firm has appointed Steven Fry, Paul Hale, Wayne Williams and Steve Lewis to its team in new roles spanning design, estimating and installation. The fabricator’s headcount has grown from 54 in 2024 to 63 this year.

Steven Fry joins the design team with over 40 years of experience in construction design, including over 15 years in glazing and façade design.

Paul Hale and Wayne Williams join Dudley’s Aluminium as Installation Managers. Paul brings with him a wealth of experience, having worked in the glass and glazing industry for 30 years including several large projects such as Wimbledon Court One, Edgbaston rail platform, Old Brains Brewery and BskyB in London.

Wayne Williams has 18 years of experience in the glazing industry, working with companies like Alliance Design Services Ltd and The Window Glass Company (Bristol) Ltd. Wayne has a proven track record of delivering commercial projects across a variety of sectors including landmark local developments in his hometown of Bristol.

Completing the quartet of appointments, Steve Lewis has been appointed as an Estimator. Steve has 30 years of experience in the glass and aluminium industry, working on many varied and diverse projects, including residential, commercial, local and national projects.

Pablo Shorney, Finance Director of Dudley’s Aluminium, said:

“Steven, Paul, Wayne and Steve are all exceptional assets to our team. I am confident that their expertise within the aluminium and glazing industry will contribute massively to the projects we work on. “The wealth of experience these individuals bring with them, including previous experience at Dudley’s, will ensure a smooth transition into the team especially in a period of such growth. These are all brand new roles created to support the growth of the business off the back of a strong order book and some very exciting projects lined up for 2026 and beyond.”