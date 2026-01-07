Cardiff Fabricator Secures Two New Education Projects

Fabricator Dudley’s Aluminium has secured two new education projects based in Hampshire.

Working in partnership with main contractor Kier across both projects, the Cardiff-based firm will install Metal Technology System curtain walling, windows and doors at North Whiteley Secondary School and King’s Academy Bay House School.

North Whiteley Secondary School is a new development that will deliver 900 secondary school places, including a dedicated resource provision to support pupils with special educational needs within mainstream education.

The second project, King’s Academy Bay House School in Gosport, is part of the Department for Education’s School Rebuilding Programme which is dedicated to upgrading school buildings across England.

Colin Shorney, Managing Director at Dudley’s Aluminium, said: