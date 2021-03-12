Cardiff Entrepreneur Buys Cardiff Showroom Site

Cardiff entrepreneur Shelim Hussain MBE has purchased a showroom site in Hadfield Road, Cardiff for £1.05 million to create the latest Masala Bazaar outlet in south Wales.

His Euro Foods Group purchased the freehold of Hadfield House and consultancy Knight Frank advised them in the transaction while the vendor was represented by Cushman & Wakefield.

Euro Foods is investing a further £250,000 to refurbish the 18,500 sq ft building to enable it to become a franchised Masala Bazaar outlet, creating 20 new jobs and with a forecast annual turnover of £5 million. The Masala Bazaar brand combines retail and wholesale outlets in a single store, specialising in offering Asian and European food products to members of the public, plus food service to restaurants and a cash and carry facility for wholesalers.

There are existing Masala Bazaar stores in Newport and Swansea, as well as Bristol, Swindon and the Midlands, with stores also set to open in London in the near future.

Shelim Hussain said:

“I come from Cardiff and I wanted the new Masala Bazaar in Cardiff to be the best in the UK.”

Neil Francis, partner at Knight Frank in Cardiff, said:

“Shelim asked us to help find the right premises for his ambitious new venture in Cardiff and we were delighted to be able to identify the Hadfield Road site, with its sizeable parking and popular commercial and trade location. We are already in detailed discussions on another property in England and look forward to acquiring many more for this growing business”

Shelim Hussain established Euro Foods Group in Cardiff 30 years ago and the company has grown to become one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of Indian and Bangladeshi foodstuffs to Indian restaurants, catering and specialist supermarkets in the UK, with two UK factories employing 500 people, and three factories, a shrimp farm and a fish farm employing 1,600 people in Bangladesh.