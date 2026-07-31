Cardiff Digital Agency Achieves B Corp Status

A Cardiff based digital agency has been awarded B Corp status, recognising its high standards of social and environmental performance.

Spindogs said the certification comes “after over two decades of putting people, communities and the environment at the heart of its business”. The agency was motivated to apply for B Corp status after realising that it was already hitting many of the requirements of becoming one, it said.

The certification is awarded by B Lab with a rigorous independent third-party verification process ensuring that businesses meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

Businesses are required to achieve an overall score of 80 or above in the assessment, which is made up of over 200 questions, to receive the certification. Spindogs scored 105.6 points, well above the 80-point threshold, with its strongest performance reflected across in the workers and community section.

The business became employee-owned in March 2025. Other initiatives already being implemented at Spindogs include a nationwide volunteering programme, which enables employees to support causes within their local communities.

Spindogs also has its own Sustainability Steering Group (SSG), a team of eight colleagues from across the business who bring expertise in design, web development, marketing, people and culture. Looking ahead, the agency said it will continue building on its sustainability strategy through its SSG, with work already underway towards achieving ISO 14001 environmental management certification.

Amanda Williams, Employee Experience Manager at Spindogs and a member of the company's Sustainability Steering Group, said:

“Social value has always been central to who we are. Since Spindogs was founded more than 22 years ago we've believed in using business as a force for good, whether that's supporting employees, giving back to local communities and reducing our environmental impact. “Becoming a B Corp felt like the natural next step for us, giving us an opportunity to formally demonstrate our commitments.”

The business will begin preparing for its next B Corp recertification, due to be renewed in 2029 under B Lab's updated standards framework.

Liam Giles, Managing Director at Spindogs, said: