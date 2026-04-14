Cardiff Creative Agency Named UK StartUp Awards Finalist

Cardiff-based music platform SC Collectif has been named as a regional finalist in the UK StartUp Awards 2026 in the Creative StartUp of the Year category, shortlisted in Wales.

The UK StartUp Awards was launched to recognise the booming startup scene across the UK, which has accelerated significantly in recent years with around 832,000 new businesses registered in the UK in 2025. Over 900 businesses have been shortlisted for this year's UK StartUp Awards across ten nations and regions. The contribution of these firms, all of which were started in the last three years, is significant, having created nearly 5,000 new jobs since they were established and generating annual sales of over £150 million.

Launched in 2025, SC Collectif is an online creative agency and platform designed to bridge the gap in the music industry for talent aged 25 and over, as well as those from disadvantaged communities. Founder Cherie Arlett established the business after identifying a lack of support for artists in these demographics, choosing to build a solution that reflected exactly what the creative community wanted and needed. By provide a dedicated space for growth and collaboration, the agency helps artists who might otherwise be overlooked to find their footing in the industry.

“Being shortlisted is a nod to the impact we have had in the Welsh creative scene in just a small amount of time, we’re growing and listening to our community,” said Chêrie Arlett, founder & radio Cardiff presenter. “I worked hard to get the brand recognition and trust before officially launching and it’s paid off. We are looking forward to the regional final and the possibility of representing Wales at the national final at Ideas Fest in September 2026.”

Since its launch, SC Collectif has signed more than 30 creatives.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, co-founder of the UK StartUp Awards said:

“New businesses are the driving force behind any thriving economy, generating employment, pioneering innovation, and contributing to prosperity right across the UK. This year's finalists represent the very best of British entrepreneurial talent, spotting opportunities and, through dedication, skill, and resilience, building ventures that are making a real difference in their industries and communities. The standard of entries in 2026 has been exceptional, and every finalist should be enormously proud of what they have achieved. Regional winners will go on to represent their region at the national final at Ideas Fest in September, and that is a stage worthy of everything they have built.”

The UK StartUp Awards, founded by Frankie James and Professor Dylan Jones-Evans as part of Ideas Community, is the UK's largest independent startup awards programme. Now in its fifth year, the awards received over 2,000 entries in 2026. Regional winners go on to compete at the national final, held at Ideas Fest, aka the Glastonbury of Business, on 9th-10th September 2026 at Champneys, Tring, Hertfordshire.