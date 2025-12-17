Cardiff Council to Carry Out Detailed Analysis on a Workplace Parking Levy

Cardiff Council is exploring an alternative option to a congestion charge in the form of a Workplace Parking Levy.

Although the air quality in Cardiff is far better than it ever has been, the local authority says that further work is required to reduce harmful pollutants, reduce congestion, and provide investment in public transport.

The principle of a Workplace Parking Levy is where employers, who provide parking spaces for their staff, would be charged for the use of the spaces.

Cardiff Council said that Nottingham City Council already operates a successful Workplace Parking Levy scheme, generating up to £10 million a year, and other UK cities are exploring this option.

In Cardiff a three-step business case process for a Road User Payment Scheme, which can take several different forms, began in April 2023, examining various charging options in detail.

More recently the council has completed the first stage of the process, known as a strategic business case for a Workplace Parking Levy (WPL) widening the options for a Road User Payment Scheme to:

Road User Payment (congestion charge), or

A Workplace Parking Levy

The current Cabinet report provides an update on the business case work carried out to date and seeks support to include more detailed assessment of a Workplace Parking Levy option in the second stage of the outline business case. This will include consulting with a range of stakeholders and continuing to work on the legal powers required.

Cllr Dan De’Ath, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Strategic Planning and Transport, said:

“Road user charging can take many forms, so we need to make sure the option chosen is the right one for Cardiff. The city faces growing challenges, which we are addressing through a variety of measures. We need people to be less reliant on private cars to reduce congestion, further improve air quality, and invest in public transport. To achieve this, we must provide credible alternatives, and we are committed to making this happen. Increased funding is needed from a Road User Payment Scheme to significantly improve travel choices by investing in transport schemes that encourage more walking, cycling and travel by public transport. “The business case work is a three-stage process to develop the options to its conclusion, and as such we cannot predetermine any decision until the final business case is completed and approved by Cabinet. However, we are keen to keep businesses and residents updated as the process continues.”

The final decision on the recommended option of the full business case is expected by 2027, with implementation possible by 2028 if approved by the council.

Across the UK, a range of road charging schemes are already in place, including congestion zones, clean air zones, workplace parking levies, and tolls. Fourteen cities, from Aberdeen in the north to Portsmouth in the south, have implemented such schemes to reduce congestion, cut reliance on private vehicles, and boost public transport.

Since April 2023, Cardiff Council’s Cabinet has approved the principle of introducing a road user payment scheme for the city – subject to preparation of a robust business case, consultation and an Equality Impact Assessment.

Cllr De’Ath continued:

“The Cabinet has already set out our position that we support the principle of a road user payment scheme in Cardiff. However, a detailed assessment of the various options must take place so that any decision is based on the facts and ensures fairness for residents and businesses. “The income generated from any charging scheme would be ringfenced and could only be spent on transport projects.”

Cardiff Council’s Cabinet will meet on 18 December to consider the recommendations contained in the report.