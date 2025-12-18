Cardiff Council Publishes Draft Regeneration Strategy for 2025–2030

Cardiff Council has published its draft Regeneration Strategy 2025–2030.

It brings together a range of council policies and strategies relating to regeneration and placemaking into a single, cohesive framework, the local authority said. It has been in developed in line with the authority’s Corporate Plan 2025–28 and the emerging Replacement Local Development Plan.

The draft strategy sets out a structured approach to future investment and the regeneration of Cardiff’s centres and neighbourhoods, the council says. Its purpose is to identify areas of need and opportunity, helping to create “thriving, sustainable district and local centres while embedding placemaking principles that celebrate the unique character of each community”.

Although the strategy considers regeneration across the entire city, it will also serve as a key resource to support funding bids for priority areas, aligning with emerging opportunities as they arise, the council added.

It sets out a clear plan for how future placemaking projects will be designed and delivered. It also ensures funding and resources are allocated fairly across neighbourhoods and strengthens efforts to secure additional investment and support from external organisations, said Cardiff Council.

The strategy sets out eight placemaking principles to support future regeneration projects:

Diverse Green and Blue Networks

Vibrant Public Life and Public Realm

Attractive Built Environment

Thriving Neighbourhoods

Prosperous Centres

Well Connected and Accessible for All

Distinct Image and Identity

Engaged and Empowered

The council's Cabinet will consider approving a six-week public consultation on the draft strategy. If given the go ahead, consultation will launch on December 19 and continue until January 30, 2026. The consultation will be open to everyone who lives in, works in and visits Cardiff.

