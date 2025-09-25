Cardiff Council Parks Team Celebrate National Recognition at APSE Service Awards

Cardiff Council’s Parks team have won a prestigious APSE Service Award.

Hosted by the Association for Public Service Excellence (APSE), the awards honour excellence in frontline public services across the UK.

The 2025 award ceremony saw Cardiff Council’s Parks team named “Best Service Team” in the Parks, Grounds and Horticultural Service category, reflecting the team’s commitment to improving the lives of residents through outstanding service delivery.

This year’s ceremony spotlighted the efforts of local authorities in delivering innovative, resilient, and community-focused services.

Chief Executive of APSE, Mo Baines, praised the winners, saying:

“Across local government, countless individuals continue to go above and beyond to serve their communities. It is the tireless work of frontline service teams that makes a real difference in people’s daily lives, and this deserves to be celebrated. APSE is proud to shine a light on local authorities through our Annual Service Awards. From recycling to sports and leisure, this year’s winners embody the innovation, commitment, and resilience that define the very best of local government.”

Cardiff Council Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said: