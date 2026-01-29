Cardiff Council Continues Investment in High-Rise Fire Safety

Cardiff Council is continuing a significant programme of upgrade works introduced following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Extensive improvements have already been delivered across the council’s high‑rise housing portfolio, and further works are now set to begin as part of ongoing investment in residents’ safety.

Over the coming weeks, surveys will begin ahead of the replacement of front and communal fire doors in several high‑rise buildings, including Channel View, Sycamore House, Maelfa and Lydstep flats. Installing modern, upgraded fire doors will provide a substantial boost to safety within individual homes and communal areas, the council said.

Work is scheduled to begin in the spring, starting at Channel View.

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said:

“Tenant safety is our top priority, and these fire door upgrades are essential to ensuring the highest possible standards in our high‑rise homes. “Channel View will be the next building to undergo these works. While we know residents there are eager to move into the new apartments being developed as a replacement for the tower block on the estate, in the meantime their health and safety must come first, so this work is necessary. “Unfortunately, there will be some disruption on the day communal doors are installed, as residents will need to vacate their homes during the day from 9am to 5pm. We will support residents throughout, ensuring their comfort and minimising inconvenience as far as possible. “We appreciate their understanding. Our goal is simple: to ensure every resident feels safe and secure in their home.”

Alongside the fire door programme, surveys will also begin shortly to support wider plans for sprinkler installation across the council’s high‑rise buildings.

Cllr Thorne added: