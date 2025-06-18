Cardiff Council Confirms Neighbourhood Renewal Scheme Projects

Cardiff Council has announced its Neighbourhood Renewal Scheme (NRS) programme for 2025.

Now in its 25th year, the programme funds environmental and public realm improvements proposed by local ward members for their areas. These projects aim to enhance neighbourhoods and improve quality of life for residents, and are designed and delivered in partnership with local businesses, residents and community groups.

With support from the UK Government's Shared Prosperity Funding in addition to council funding, more than £2 million has been secured for the schemes this year.

This year, 27 project ideas were submitted by local councillors and each proposal was assessed against key criteria including regeneration impact, sustainability, tackling disadvantage, community involvement, and deliverability.

As a result, nine community regeneration projects have been prioritised for full delivery in 2025/26, with an additional four projects selected for scoping and design work.

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lee Bridgeman, said:

“The Neighbourhood Renewal Schemes Programme is a vital part of our commitment to building stronger, more vibrant communities across Cardiff. These projects reflect the priorities of local residents and will deliver real improvements to public spaces, play areas, and shopping environments. “Since the programme began in 2000, a total of 127 local regeneration projects have been successfully delivered right across the city. We're proud to continue investing in neighbourhoods where it's needed most.”

The nine projects approved for delivery are:

Riverside – Lower Cathedral Road retail environment improvements

To enhance the environment and functionality of the area surrounding the shops at the junction of Neville Street and Despenser Gardens.

Llanrumney – Countisbury Avenue shops enhancements

Improving the current environment at this well-used and occupied parade, offering a range of vital shops and services to the community of Llanrumney, Rumney and nearby Trowbridge.

Grangetown – Street end improvements

Public realm improvements to the areas around Merches Place and nearby road ends.

Caerau – Play Area Upgrades

A new playground / open space for residents. The current playground at Church Road has been vandalised repeatedly and is currently not operational.

Llandaff North – MUGA relocation at Hailey Park

Moving the existing Multi-Use Games Area to alternative location and the creation of modern, inclusive and accessible facility.

Fairwater – Chorley Close playground refurbishment

Upgrade the playground at Chorley Close, which has fallen into disrepair. Enhancements could include new equipment and surfacing, to provide a high quality play facility for local families in the area.

Cathays – Gelligaer Street / Maindy Road junction improvements & MUGA artwork

To widen pavements and narrow the road at the wide junction, on Maindy Road / Gelligaer Street. This will facilitate safer crossing, pedestrian safety and opportunity to add greenery. Opportunity to add artwork to MUGAs at Maindy Park and improve safety by installation of additional entrance.

Rhiwbina – Village public realm improvements

Refurbishment of the street scene in Rhiwbina Village shopping area.

Heath – Birchgrove Shops Public Realm Enhancements

Public realm improvements on Caerphilly Road to create a more inviting and sustainable local shopping centre.