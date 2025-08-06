Cardiff Council Commits to Becoming Endometriosis Friendly Employer

Cardiff Council is the latest organisation pledging to support colleagues impacted by endometriosis by joining the Endometriosis Friendly Employer scheme.

With 14,800 staff, it becomes the largest local government body to make this commitment, and is only the second in Wales to do so, following Powys County Council.

Through the scheme, which is run by charity Endometriosis UK, Cardiff Council will improve its support for those affected by this common disease, as well as breaking down taboos and stigmas around menstrual health.

Endometriosis impacts the physical and mental health of one in 10 women and those assigned female at birth from puberty to menopause, although the impact may be felt for life.

Symptoms include chronic pelvic pain, painful periods, painful bowel movements and pain when urinating. Despite being so common, it takes an average of nine years and 11 months to get diagnosed in Wales – the longest of any UK nation – for reasons including lack of understanding of the disease.

As part of the scheme, Cardiff Council has appointed Endometriosis Champions, who will receive training from Endometriosis UK, to enable them to provide support and information to its workforce.

Emma Cox, CEO of Endometriosis UK, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Cardiff Council to the diverse range of organisations tackling taboos around menstrual health and endometriosis through the Endometriosis Friendly Employer scheme. “By showing its team that they are valued and can expect support and reasonable adjustments to help those with endometriosis and menstrual conditions succeed at work, they will be increasing engagement across the whole of their workforce, ultimately making the organisation more successful.”

Endometriosis Champion at Cardiff Council, Frances Sheppard, said:

“Having personally navigated the challenges of diagnosis and surgery for endometriosis, I understand how isolating and overwhelming the journey can be. I want to be a source of support and guidance for others, offering advice, empathy, and encouragement to help them feel less alone.”

Fellow Endometriosis Champion Sian Coleman said:

“By becoming an Endometriosis Friendly Champion, I hope to raise awareness of endometriosis and ensure that both employees and managers receive the support and guidance they need.”

Leader of Cardiff Council, Cllr Huw Thomas, said:

“We’re delighted to join the Endometriosis Friendly Employer scheme to ensure we can start to better understand and support those in the workplace with endometriosis, as well as break down taboos about menstrual health. We look forward to working with Endometriosis UK, and hope that we’ll inspire others to join the scheme as well.”

Endometriosis UK champions the rights and needs of the more than 1.5 million in the UK with endometriosis.

As well as providing support services, reliable information and a community for those affected by endometriosis, Endometriosis UK works to ensure that everyone with endometriosis gets prompt diagnosis and the best treatment and support, to end chronic menstrual related pain being brushed off as normal, and to raise awareness of endometriosis with the wider public.

Endometriosis occurs when cells similar to the ones in the lining of the womb (uterus) are found elsewhere in the body. These cells can grow and change in response to hormones in the menstrual cycle, this can cause inflammation, pain and scar tissue. Endometriosis is most commonly found on the lining of the pelvis (peritoneum) and may occur in the ovaries and involve other pelvic organs, like the bowel or bladder. Less commonly, endometriosis can also be found outside the pelvis, such as in the chest.