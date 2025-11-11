Cardiff Council Calls on Employers to Become Living Wage Accredited

The Leader of Cardiff Council has issued a renewed call for businesses and organisations across the Welsh capital to become accredited Living Wage employers.

Speaking at the Living Wage Wales annual celebration event—held at the Norwegian Church Arts Centre in Cardiff Bay to mark the start of Living Wage Week —Cllr Huw Thomas highlighted the council’s decade-long commitment as a real Living Wage employer and described the policy as a reflection of the council’s values and its vision for a Stronger, Fairer, Greener Cardiff.

Cllr Thomas urged more local employers to follow Cardiff Council’s lead and join the 225 businesses in the city already paying the real Living Wage.

“We should aim for a Cardiff where every worker, in every sector, earns a wage that meets the cost of living,” he said. “I’m calling on employers, policymakers, and residents alike: let us work together to make Cardiff a beacon of fairness and opportunity. Let’s ensure that everyone who works hard in our city can afford to live well.”

The Living Wage Wales event brought together leaders, campaigners, and business owners to celebrate the transformative impact of fair pay and to encourage wider adoption across Cardiff and the whole of Wales.

Speakers included First Minister Eluned Morgan MS via video address; Derek Walker, Future Generations Commissioner and Jo Roberts, owner of Fabulous Welshcakes, a Living Wage-accredited small business.

This year’s Living Wage Week theme, “The Difference It Makes,” shines a spotlight on how the real Living Wage improves lives, strengthens communities, and supports healthier local economies.

Cllr Thomas added:

“The real Living Wage is more than a number. It’s a statement of our values and our vision for Cardiff. “By embracing the real Living Wage, we can build a city that is fairer, healthier, and more prosperous for everyone. The benefits go far beyond individual pay packets—bringing dignity, financial security, and opportunity to workers and their families.”

Cardiff Council operates a Living Wage Accreditation Support Scheme covering the cost of accreditation for three years for eligible small businesses based in the city.