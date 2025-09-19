Cardiff Council Acts to Restrict Junk Food Advertising

Cardiff Council is restricting junk food advertising on all council owned assets.

The policy, aimed at supporting public health, sustainability, and community wellbeing, sets out new standards and has a particular focus on the promotion of healthier food and drink options.

Advertising products and services that are harmful to health or the environment, vehicles powered by fossil fuels, payday loans, and tobacco products including e-cigarettes and vapes are also prohibited under the policy. Alcohol and religious advertising are subject to strict controls and must comply with national standards and local sensitivities.

A key feature of the new policy is its strengthened approach to the advertising of foods and drinks high in fat, salt, and sugar (HFSS). Recognising the significant influence advertising has on dietary behaviours – especially among children and young people – the council has proactively embedded restrictions on HFSS advertising across its platforms. This move aligns with the Welsh Government’s Healthy Weight: Healthy Wales Strategy and anticipates forthcoming national regulations.

Under the revised policy:

Advertising featuring HFSS products will be restricted om all council assets

Brand advertising is permitted, but only if no HFSS products are featured directly, encouraging companies to spotlight healthier options.

All proposals for HFSS-related advertising require prior council approval, ensuring careful consideration of placement and content.

The policy also encourages food and drink brands to promote non-HFSS products, supporting a shift towards healthier choices for Cardiff’s residents.

The policy’s food advertising restrictions are complemented by broader measures to ensure all advertising and sponsorship activity is ethical, transparent, and aligned with the council’s values, it said.

Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Strategic Planning & Transport, Cllr Dan De’Ath, said:

“This is about putting the health and wellbeing of Cardiff’s people first. Products – such as foods high in fat, salt, and sugar – can still be advertised elsewhere in the city, and people can still make their own choices on whether to buy them or not. But stopping publicly owned assets being used to promote them is a positive step towards creating a stronger, fairer, and greener city for everyone.”

The policy will be reviewed every three years to ensure it remains current and effective. Existing contracts will be honoured until their expiry.