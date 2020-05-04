Cardiff Council Acquires Gas Works Site For Sustainable Homes Scheme

Property consultancy Knight Frank assisted with the acquisition of the Ferry Road site on behalf of Cardiff Council from vendors National Grid and Wales and West Utilities.

The Council intends to deliver a Council-led mixed tenure development of up to 500 new homes on the site as part of its target of delivering 2,000 new homes in Cardiff, 1,000 of which will be completed by 2022.

Leah Mullin, associate in Knight Frank’s residential development team, said:

“The site is a key strategic acquisition for Cardiff Council. The site will form part of a wider regeneration being undertaken by Cardiff Council and help deliver housing to Cardiff.”

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said: