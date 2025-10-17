Cardiff Co-working Space Celebrates 10th Anniversary

A Cardiff-based co-working space which was one of the first of its kind is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Workbench aims to provide small teams and freelancers with practical, affordable spaces designed to help them thrive.

Founder of Workbench, Jason Gill, said:

“From day one, we recognised a growing need for flexibility in the way people and businesses work. The company offered co-working memberships, virtual offices, and serviced spaces years before these became the new normal and mainstream options. “As remote and hybrid work models surged in a post-Covid society, our established approach rooted in accessibility, community, and human connection proved prescient.”

Facilities include hot-desking, private offices, meeting rooms, PO box and registered address services as well as virtual office packages.

Jason added:

“We opened Workbench to give small businesses with modest budgets a professional base and a place where they could grow, and where we could grow alongside them. Seeing so many of our tenants evolve and succeed over the past decade has been the most rewarding part of the journey.”

Workbench’s longest-standing tenant, Intelligent IT, has been there for almost eight years. Paul Owen, Director at Intelligent IT, said:

“When we first moved into Workbench in 2018, we were looking for a space that reflected who we are as a business – professional, approachable, and connected to our clients across South Wales. Jason and his team were immediately welcoming and have supported us every step of the way, from helping with deliveries to accommodating visiting customers. “Over the years, we’ve transformed from a traditional IT support provider into a strategic Managed Service Provider, and Workbench has evolved alongside us. It’s a genuinely friendly, supportive environment that’s played a real part in our growth.”