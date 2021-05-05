Cardiff City’s Finest Luxury Hotel Unveiled with Welsh Rugby Union

Cardiff’s latest and most luxurious destination, The Parkgate Hotel, will launch in style with amazing opportunities to stay close to the action when the might of the southern hemisphere visit Wales for this year’s Autumn Nations Series.

Operated on behalf of the Welsh Rugby Union, The Parkgate is located just a drop kick from Principality Stadium and will open in time for the big autumn clashes with New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

New computer-generated images released to mark the launch of the hotel brand show how the development will breathe new life into two of Cardiff’s most historic landmarks – the old Post Office and County Court properties on Westgate Street.

The new hotel had the ‘working title’ Westgate Hotel, but it has now been confirmed that it will take its name from the Parkgate building that housed the old Post Office.

The Parkgate Hotel’s distinctive ‘P’ logo draws influence from the quills that would have been used on the old writing tables, with the feathers giving a subtle nod to the WRU.

Dating from the turn of the 20th Century, the Grade II listed buildings’ most striking period features have been brought out in a careful restoration that marries stylish innovation with the elegance of yesteryear.

The hotel includes 170 guest bedrooms and suites, a signature restaurant and bar, an elegant tea lounge, and a luxurious rooftop spa overlooking the skyline of the Welsh capital. It will provide alluring spaces to meet and drink, dine and relax, as well as the city centre’s finest place to stay.

When Wales play at home, rugby lovers can enjoy pre and post-match hospitality in the hotel’s grand function suite with their big match seats just a few steps away. In weekend packages described as The Perfect Match, they will also enjoy an overnight stay in the luxe lifestyle hotel.

The Parkgate Hotel is an exciting collaboration between the Welsh Rugby Union, property developer Rightacres, and The Celtic Collection, the group behind the iconic Celtic Manor Resort.

The Celtic Collection Chief Executive Ian Edwards said:

“At a time when we are beginning to reopen and bounce back in tourism and hospitality, we are delighted that The Parkgate Hotel will open this October in time for the autumn internationals. “The Parkgate is going to be a fantastic, year-round addition to Cardiff’s hotel landscape and it will be an extra special place to be on the big match days that create such an amazing atmosphere in the city. “In keeping with the new hotel’s stylish luxury, we will be bringing The Celtic Collection’s reputation for delivering world-class hospitality to our brilliant packages for international rugby matchdays. Combined with the thrilling action at Principality Stadium, these experiences really do complete the perfect match.”

WRU Chief Executive Steve Phillips said:

“We have very much missed welcoming people to Principality Stadium and we are extremely proud to have this fantastic new hotel on show right beside the stadium when we are able to welcome them back. “Supporters now have a complete menu of options to complete their matchday experience from our premium hospitality offerings at the new Parkgate Hotel or on site at Principality Stadium, to a full range of concessions for U17s across all ticket categories and frozen prices for this year’s Autumn Nations Series. “The Parkgate Hotel will put guests right at the heart of the match day action and is the perfect location for exploring the city centre. It is another fantastic addition to what we are able to offer our visitors for rugby matches and other sporting fixtures, music concerts and corporate events.”

Rightacres Chief Executive Paul McCarthy said:

“The city centre of Cardiff has been lacking a luxury hotel for a long time and it is especially pleasing to incorporate two iconic but unused buildings in the hotel. As well as the connection to Principality Stadium, the significant commercial regeneration going on in this part of the city will only add to the appeal of The Parkgate Hotel.”

Prices for The Parkgate Hotel’s ‘The Perfect Match’ package start at £836.11 +VAT per room – based on two guests sharing one Deluxe King bedroom and including Category A match tickets, both pre and post-match hospitality and full Welsh breakfast.

There are only four places to buy hospitality or travel packages for Welsh rugby internationals – The Parkgate Hotel (www.celtic-manor.com/hotels-lodges/the-parkgate-hotel), the Welsh Rugby Union directly (wru.wales/vip), Gullivers Sports Travel (gulliverstravel.co.uk/event/wales-autumn-nations-series) or the WRU’s official off-site hospitality operator Events International (eventsinternational.co.uk/event/autumn-nations-series-wales).

In addition, individual tickets should only be purchased from WRU member clubs or from the WRU ticket office. Bearers of tickets associated with non-official hospitality offerings or purchased from other sources breach terms and conditions of issue, and risk being refused entry.

Whilst the future remains uncertain there is confidence that Autumn Nations Series will see the return of supporters to Principality Stadium at full capacity and having hosted two international matches already this year, the stadium is operating under Covid-19 guidelines and is preparing for the safe return of fans.

However, it is WRU policy to guarantee refunds for match tickets within 30 days, should the circumstance around Covid-19 change and reduced capacity or no crowds are put in place and The Parkgate Hotel will be running a similar refund policy.