Cardiff City FC Introduces Self-Ordering Technology

Cardiff City FC has introduced self-ordering technology at its stadium, launched in collaboration with catering partner, Levy UK + Ireland, the sports and entertainment division of Compass Group UK & Ireland.

The stadium, which has a capacity of over 33,000, will see kiosks added to traditional bar service. Visitors can now order refreshments from 13 till counter points and 19 self-order units, which increases the number of order positions by more than 50%. Orders can then be picked up from three collection points.

The technological improvements will speed up match day service times in the Grange End Family Stand and Upper Concourse South, with fans being able to pre-order their half time food and drink at the same time as pre-match refreshments.

James Wing, General Manager at Cardiff City FC, said:

“The introduction of self-order units in parts of the stadium is really exciting, and just the start of technological developments across the ground. It will mean that spectators will experience quicker service, allowing more time to enjoy match day. We hope this new, user-friendly experience will enhance fans’ day out at Cardiff City Stadium.”

Jane Byrd, Managing Director of Compass Cymru, said: