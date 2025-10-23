Cardiff City FC Community Foundation to Host Charity Quiz Night

Cardiff City FC's official charity is hosting its first-ever Charity Quiz Night at Cardiff City Stadium.

The event on Thursday, December 4 is set to include music, films, general knowledge, and Christmas trivia, plus a raffle featuring prizes including premium coworking day passes and mini golf or escape room experiences, to local restaurant vouchers and spa days. There will also be the chance to network with other businesses.

The charity is seeking a headline sponsor for the event, with sponsorship costing £500.

The Headline Sponsor will receive:

Prime position table of 10.

A bottle of Prosecco.

A bottle of red and white wine for your table.

Naming rights for the event – ‘Cardiff City FC Community Foundation’s Charity Quiz in partnership with [your company]’.

Acknowledgement and thank you from host on the evening.

Branding across all our event materials.

Inclusion in post-event news item on Cardiff City FC Community Foundation website.

Event Sponsor – £400

Event Sponsors will receive:

Prime position table of 10.

A bottle of red and white wine for your table.

Acknowledgement and thank you from host on the evening.

Branding across all our event materials.

Inclusion in post-event news item on Cardiff City FC Community Foundation website.

The charity said that every ticket helps Cardiff City FC Community Foundation support people across Cardiff and the surrounding areas through their community and education projects.

Last year, the charity worked with over 14,500 people through their programmes, including people like Evan, who has experienced a complete turnaround in his educational journey and personal wellbeing since enrolling on their further education provision.