Cardiff City FC Community Foundation Celebrates Its Impact at Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City FC Community Foundation has gathered at Cardiff City Stadium to host its Annual Impact Celebration Event.

The special event was an opportunity to reflect on another year of meaningful impact as the Foundation continues its journey to Change Lives and Transform Communities across South Wales, it said.

The celebration coincided with the launch of the 2024-25 Impact Report, showcasing the breadth of work and how Cardiff City FC’s official charity is creating safe, inclusive spaces for children, young people and families to thrive.

Hosted by Geraint Hardy, the voice behind the Bluebirds, the event shared powerful stories from people who have experienced the Community Foundation’s impact. Their stories highlighted the powerful role football plays in improving health and wellbeing, supporting learning and skills, building stronger communities, and the partners that make it all possible, the Foundation said.

From Lee Griffiths’ search for a secure and welcoming place for his dad at the 1927 Club following a dementia diagnosis, to work with dedicated partners such as the University of South Wales, EFL in the Community, The Premier League Foundation to create inclusive, accessible environments for young people, every panellist shared a story of positive change in communities.

Last season saw more than 150,000 attendances across programmes, underpinned by a place-based approach that continues to respond directly to local needs through tailored support, ensuring opportunity remains within reach for all, the Foundation said.

Zac Lyndon-Jones, Director, Cardiff City FC Community Foundation, said: