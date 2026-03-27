Cardiff City FC Community Foundation Awarded Sustainability in Sport Fund Grant

Cardiff City FC Community Foundation has been awarded a grant from the Sustainability in Sport Fund, enabling the launch of initiatives which aim to drive lasting environmental change within the sport and leisure sector in Wales.

For the second year, Admiral has partnered with the Welsh Sports Association (WSA) to provide funding from its Green Fund Initiative, part of the Community Investment Programme, committing up to £100,000 of seed funding to support WSA members to innovate activity, encourage collaboration and influence behaviour change to inspire a greener and cleaner approach to participation in community sport.

Following a rigorous shortlisting process from 25 strong applications, eight members were invited to Admiral’s headquarters in Cardiff to pitch their ideas.

Judging them were Matt Wintle, Head of Talent Acquisition and Development of Admiral Group; Caroline Carlin, Member Engagement Manager at BASIS; and Lynn Pamment, WSA Chair and a Trustee of the Welsh Sports Foundation.

Cardiff City FC Community Foundation was announced as one of this year’s recipients of the grants from the Sustainability in Sport Fund.

Cardiff City FC Community Foundation is the official charity of Cardiff City Football Club. Through education, sport, and community projects, they empower individuals to lead healthier, more active lives and create opportunities for personal growth and social change.

Their ‘Stadium of the Future’ project will develop 900 young sustainability advocates through a five‑day programme across 30 primary schools, challenging Year 6 pupils to design an eco‑friendly “Stadium of the Future.”

Learners will explore carbon reduction, renewable energy, circular design, low‑carbon materials and real‑world engineering, supported by digital learning through Minecraft and industry partnership with Willis Construction.

The programme will build environmental awareness at a pivotal age, promoting sustainable behaviours at home, in school and in the community. Through hands‑on design, site visits and a final showcase, the project will strengthen green skills, align with the Curriculum for Wales, and encourage long‑term climate‑responsible mindsets.

Michelle Leavesley, Chief Sustainability Officer at Admiral, said:

“This year’s cohort have been genuinely inspiring. Their drive to support their communities, paired with their environmental ambition, shows just how much positive change is possible when people come together with purpose. “We’re proud to support the Sustainability in Sport Fund, which is helping turn great ideas into meaningful action, and it’s exciting to see Admiral’s Green Futures Fund enabling organisations across Wales to take tangible steps towards a more sustainable future.”

WSA CEO, Andrew Howard, added:

“To have been able to deliver the Sustainability in Sport Fund with Admiral for a second year has been so special and incredibly exciting; we are once again immensely grateful to Admiral for facilitating this significant investment. “It’s been fantastic to see the continued commitment across the breadth of WSA membership to driving environmental change and making a real impact within communities across Wales. Sport and leisure organisations have the power to influence so many wider agendas, and our determination and success are truly woven into the DNA of our sector. I’m delighted that Admiral recognises this and has placed their trust in our Membership. “We would like to congratulate all of this year’s recipients for their successful applications, and look forward to seeing their exciting propositions come to life.”

Luke Jenkins-Jones, Early Years & Primary Education, said: