Cardiff City FC Community Foundation Appoint Chair Designate Andrew Diplock

The Cardiff City FC Community Foundation, the official charity of Cardiff City FC, is delighted to announce Andrew Diplock's appointment as Chair Designate.

Andrew will succeed Leighton Andrews as Chair at the Annual General Meeting in May 2025. As Chair Designate, Andrew will work closely with Leighton, the Board of Trustees and the executive leadership team over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.

Since joining the Foundation in July 2023, entrepreneur and business owner Andrew has brought extensive experience in organisational strategy and business development. His leadership expertise spans private and public sectors, with significant experience in Further Education with Coleg y Cymoedd and Chair of Governors for a federation of two primary schools. He is a lifelong Cardiff City fan and season ticketholder.

“The Community Foundation does incredible work across Cardiff and surrounding communities,” says Andrew Diplock. “It’s an honour to be appointed as Chair Designate, and I look forward to continuing to work with the board and leadership team to maximise its impact.”

Former Minister for Education and Skills and Minister for Public Services Leighton Andrews joined the Board of Trustees in 2016 and was appointed Chair in 2017. He will step down at the AGM in May 2025, shortly before his nine-year term as a Trustee ends.

“It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of Cardiff City FC Community Foundation. I have witnessed the Foundation grow our activities, income, and impact as we make a significant difference in the lives of individuals, schools, and local communities in South Wales,” says Leighton. “I am confident that Andrew’s experience will ensure the Foundation continues flourishing.”

Gavin Hawkey, Foundation Director, says: