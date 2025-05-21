Cardiff City FC Community Foundation Announces New Chair and Interim Director

Cardiff City FC Community Foundation has confirmed the appointment of Andrew Diplock as Chair of the Board of Trustees.

Andrew takes over from Leighton Andrews, who has served as Chair since 2017, overseeing a period of significant growth, strengthened community reach, and organisational development.

Meanwhile Zac Lyndon-Jones will step into the role of Interim Director following Gavin Hawkey’s move to become Managing Director of the newly established Central South Active Partnership. With more than a decade of experience at the Foundation, most recently as Head of Community Development, Zac brings deep knowledge of the charity, its partnerships and the communities it serves, it said.

Since joining the Foundation in July 2023, entrepreneur and business owner Andrew Diplock has brought extensive experience in organisational strategy and business development.

Andrew Diplock said:

“It’s a privilege to take on the role of Chair at such an important time for the Community Foundation. I want to thank Leighton for his outstanding leadership. He has helped shape the charity into a more sustainable and impactful organisation, sharpened our strategic focus, championed good governance, and laid the foundations for future success. “As a long-standing Cardiff City FC supporter, I know how much more we can achieve when the Community Foundation and the Club are aligned, and I’m committed to supporting that positive connection. “I look forward to working with Zac, my fellow Trustees and our wider team to build on that legacy and ensure we continue to change lives and transform communities across South Wales.”

Zac Lyndon-Jones added:

“I'm honoured to take on the role of Interim Director. Gavin’s leadership over the past decade has helped shape the Community Foundation into a trusted and impactful charity, supporting thousands of people across South Wales. I’m incredibly proud to be part of a committed, values-led team, and look forward to continuing our vital work in the community with a clear sense of purpose and direction.”

Zac will take on his new role from 2 June.