Cardiff City FC Charity Delivers £66m Boost for Communities Across South Wales

Cardiff City FC Community Foundation has generated more than £66 million in social value over the last two seasons, new independent analysis has found.

The official charity of Cardiff City Football Club delivered £32.9 million in social value in 2024/25 alone, with every £1 invested in its work returning £19 in benefits for people and communities across Cardiff and South Wales.

The findings show the value of the Community Foundation’s work in improving people’s health and wellbeing, building stronger communities, helping young people gain confidence and skills, and creating routes into education, training and employment.

Social value puts a financial measure on changes that are often deeply felt but not always counted. It looks at what happens when someone’s mental health improves, a young person gains qualifications, a participant becomes more active, or a community feels safer and more connected. It then calculates the wider value of those outcomes to society.

The Community Foundation’s 2024/25 impact included £17.4 million generated through improvements in health and wellbeing, including physical health, mental health and life satisfaction. A further £10.2 million came from social and community outcomes, including stronger relationships, greater community cohesion and an increased sense of belonging.

Education and employment outcomes contributed £4.9 million, reflecting the value of participants gaining qualifications, confidence, transferable skills and pathways towards work. Additional social value, including support such as volunteering, donations, in-kind help and facilities, added over £329,000.

The charity’s own participant data shows the human impact behind the figures. In 2024/25, 93% of people engaged reported an improved sense of belonging in their community. Nine in ten said their mental, emotional or physical well-being had improved.

Nine in ten also reported stronger peer relationships, a better attitude towards learning and improved transferable skills such as confidence, problem-solving and teamwork. Eighty-eight per cent said they had a better understanding of the benefits of an active lifestyle.

The work is particularly important for children, young people and families facing barriers linked to poverty, health, confidence, education, isolation and community safety.

The Community Foundation delivers targeted programmes for young people at risk of disengagement, exploitation and long-term disadvantage, including work delivered with the South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner’s Violence Prevention Unit.

Through early intervention, mentoring, education, sport and community-based support, the Foundation helps young people make positive choices, build trust and access opportunities that can change the direction of their lives.

The social value assessment was carried out by Substance, specialists in measuring the impact of sport and community organisations.

Substance has developed social value models for football, sport and physical activity and has worked with UEFA, more than 40 national football associations, individual clubs, club charities and sports governing bodies.

The model uses evidence from academic research, participant data and recognised public value measures to estimate the financial benefit of positive outcomes. These include reduced risk of poor health and social harm, improved wellbeing, stronger social connections, better educational outcomes and increased employability.

The 2024/25 results follow £33.4 million of social value generated in 2023/24, bringing the Foundation’s two-year total to more than £66 million.

Zac Lyndon-Jones, Chief Executive of Cardiff City FC Community Foundation, said:

“Generating more than £66 million of social value over the last two seasons is a remarkable achievement, and every £1 spent delivering £19 in return is a powerful reflection of the commitment of our staff, volunteers and partners. “These figures represent real people whose lives have been positively changed through improved wellbeing, greater confidence, stronger connections and new opportunities. “We are proud of the impact being delivered across Cardiff and South Wales, but we also know there is more to do. We remain committed to working alongside our partners and communities to ensure this support reaches the people who need it most.”

Ken Choo, Cardiff City FC Executive Director and CEO, said: