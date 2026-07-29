Cardiff City Centre Returns to Growth in June

Cardiff city centre bounced back strongly in June, with total sales rising 4.3% year on year and outperforming Bristol, Newport, Nottingham and the GB benchmark as the summer season got underway.

New Beauclair data shared by city centre Business Improvement District (BID) FOR Cardiff mark a significant improvement on the more volatile trading conditions seen earlier in the spring.

Cardiff outperformed Bristol (-4.1%), Newport (-5.5%), Nottingham (-6.7%) and the GB benchmark (-4.5%) in June.

Beauclair provides town and city centre sales data and benchmarking, using card transaction analysis to track consumer spending patterns across Great Britain. Its GB benchmark compares performance across 62 town and city centres.

While Beauclair's data does not attribute spend to specific activity, the positive June performance came during a month of major live music and city-centre events.

Food & Drink also returned to growth in June, with Cardiff sales up 2.7% year on year, against a 5.3% decline in the GB benchmark.

Retail remained slightly down in June at -2.04% but still outperformed the GB benchmark of -4.73%. Year to date to the end of June, Cardiff retail sales stood at -0.45%, compared with the GB benchmark at -4.08%, showing continued relative resilience across the first half of the year.

Cardiff's overall year-to-date position also improved in June. By the end of the month, total city centre sales were down 3.2% year to date, ahead of Bristol (-4.5%), Newport (-9.0%), Nottingham (-6.4%) and the GB benchmark (-4.0%).

Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director of FOR Cardiff, said: