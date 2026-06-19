Cardiff City Centre Leader Appointed to National Role

The Executive Director of Cardiff city centre's Business Improvement District, FOR Cardiff, has been appointed to a national role helping shape the future of high streets and city centres across the UK.

Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director of FOR Cardiff, has been appointed as the Welsh representative on the Association of Town & City Management's (ATCM) BIDs Steering Committee, a leadership group bringing together some of the most experienced and influential Business Improvement District (BID) professionals from across the country.

The appointment follows a period of growing national recognition for both Carolyn and FOR Cardiff, with the organisation recently becoming a founding member of High Streets UK, a new partnership bringing together representatives from the nation's flagship high streets to develop solutions to some of the sector's most pressing challenges and opportunities.

As Wales Representative, Carolyn will help shape ATCM's support for BIDs across the UK, leading discussions around peer-to-peer collaboration, professional development and national advocacy on behalf of the sector.

Representing more than 800 businesses in Cardiff city centre, FOR Cardiff has become recognised as one of the UK's most innovative BIDs, delivering projects and campaigns that support businesses, enhance the visitor experience and drive economic growth. Recent initiatives include the Cardiff Refill Return Cup scheme, major placemaking programmes such as the award-winning City of Arcades, and the collaborative summer of music campaign, which has helped maximise the economic benefits of Cardiff's growing reputation as a major live events destination.

Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director of FOR Cardiff and Wales Representative on the ATCM BIDs Steering Committee, said:

“I'm incredibly proud to represent Wales on the BIDs Steering Committee and to have the opportunity to contribute to conversations that will help shape the future of our town and city centres. “Business Improvement Districts have become increasingly important partners in creating vibrant, successful places that support businesses, attract investment and strengthen local communities. While every place is unique, many of the challenges we face are shared, from supporting high street businesses through economic change to ensuring our city centres remain welcoming, safe and attractive destinations. “Cardiff has built a strong reputation for collaboration, innovation and partnership working, and I'm looking forward to sharing those experiences with colleagues across the UK, while also ensuring Welsh businesses and city centres have a strong voice in national discussions.”

The BIDs Steering Committee is chaired by Stephen Patterson of Newcastle NE1, Newcastle’s city centre BID, with Nicole Gordon of Better Bankside, a BID within the London Borough of Southwark, serving as Vice Chair. Carolyn joins Scotland Representative Roddy Smith of Essential Edinburgh BID, and newly elected members representing Birmingham, Chelmsford, Bath and Bristol.

Stephen Patterson, Chair of the BIDs Steering Committee and Chief Executive of Newcastle NE1 BID, said:

“The strength of the BID movement lies in its ability to bring together local expertise and national ambition. Carolyn has demonstrated exceptional leadership in Cardiff and brings valuable insight, experience and energy to the Committee. We are delighted to welcome her as Wales Representative and look forward to working together to strengthen support for BIDs across the UK.”

Ojay McDonald, Chief Executive of ATCM, added: