Cardiff CEO Named Finalist in 2025 Great British Entrepreneur Awards

Katie Bullon, CEO of activ Marketing, has been named a finalist in the 2025 Great British Entrepreneur Awards, shortlisted in the Creative Entrepreneur of the Year – Wales category.

Known as “The Grammys of Entrepreneurship”, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards celebrate the most exceptional and inspiring business stories across the UK.

Katie’s second consecutive shortlisting highlights the journey of activ Marketing, the UK’s only British Franchise Association-accredited marketing agency franchise.

What began as a solo freelance career in 2013 has been transformed into an award-winning national franchise, with clients across the UK and a national community of self-employed marketing consultants choosing activ as their platform for success.

Francesca James, Founder, Great British Entrepreneur Awards said:

“We’re so proud to reveal this year’s shortlist, a truly remarkable group of founders who are changing lives and transforming industries. The quality of entries gets stronger every year, and it’s clear that the entrepreneurial spirit in the UK is more alive than ever. Many of our finalists go on to become household names, and we can’t wait to watch what this year’s cohort achieves next.”

Katie Bullon said:

“Being shortlisted again is a real honour, but this isn’t just about me. It’s a reflection of every franchisee and team member who brings activ to life through passion, values and results. Over the last year, we’ve laid new foundations, scaled with purpose, and proven that when creativity meets structure, big things happen. And we’re only just getting started.”

The 2025 GBEA finalists collectively:

Employ over 25,000 people across the UK

Expect to create more than 9,000 new jobs over the next year

Generate a combined turnover of over £2.25 billion

Represent an average business age of six years

Winners will be announced at a prestigious ceremony on Monday, 17th November 2025 at London’s Grosvenor House.