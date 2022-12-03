Cardiff Care Workers Shortlisted for National Award

Three Cardiff care workers have been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Sujjata Singh and Fe Harris who work at Ty Enfys Care Home in Pentwyn and Kathyrn Sanders who works at Regency House Care Home in Ely have been shortlisted for the Sara Berrio Care Champion, Care Housekeeper and Care Newcomer title at the National Care Awards.

The National Care Awards, first established 24 years ago, aims to recognise and celebrate the very best people in the long-term care sector.

The Sara Berrio Care Champion award seeks to acknowledge an individual who has gone above and beyond and made a real difference to the lives of others.

Meanwhile, the care housekeeper title aims to celebrate an outstanding housekeeper who can demonstrate passion and commitment to their role. The care newcomer title looks to recognise someone new to the sector who is already delivering the best standard of care.

The esteemed nomination, follows on from Sujjata’s success at the 2022 Wales Care Awards where she awarded bronze for the Nurse of the Year title.

Sujjata who has worked at the residential, nursing and dementia home since 2009 said:

“It is an honour to be a finalist for this special award. I am privileged to be in a job which allows me to make a difference to somebody’s life every day.”

Fe said:

“I am both surprised and excited to have been shortlisted for this award. “To actually win the award would be a recognition of the commitment of not only myself but of all my colleagues at Ty Enfys who try to make a difference to our residents’ lives each and every day.”

Kathryn said:

“I am absolutely thrilled to have made the finals at the National Care Awards. I was delighted to be nominated and am absolutely gobsmacked to make the finals. I am extremely proud of the role I play within our home and am so honoured to be representing Regency House on Saturday night.”

The winners of the National Care Awards will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at Park Plaza Westminster on Saturday 26th November.

At the same ceremony, the care operator which owns Ty Enfys and Regency House, Hallmark Care Homes is shortlisted for six awards including Care Group of the Year, a title it scooped in 2021.